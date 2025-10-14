Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Ground-Level Commitment in Darjeeling's Crisis

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the landslide-affected Mirik in Darjeeling, focusing on relief and long-term rebuilding. She accused opposition parties of exploiting the disaster politically. Banerjee praised governmental efforts and announced new tourism projects while promising sustained support to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:07 IST
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken decisive action in response to the landslides and floods that have devastated Mirik and other parts of Darjeeling district. During her visit, she promised continued support to affected families and praised government agencies for their prompt response to the disaster.

The recent natural calamity has claimed 32 lives and left thousands homeless. Banerjee criticized the opposition for using the crisis as a political tool, emphasizing that her administration's immediate focus remains on providing relief and beginning the long-term process of rebuilding.

In addition, Banerjee unveiled plans for new tourism developments in the region. She stressed the importance of sustained efforts—such as setting up special camps for document recovery and providing schoolchildren with new educational materials—to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

