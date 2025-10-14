India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan have jointly requested the World Trade Organization (WTO) to postpone the adoption of a ruling on India's import duties on specific information technology products until April 2026. Both countries are attempting to resolve the matter through direct negotiations, as confirmed by a WTO communication released Tuesday.

The issue is set to be discussed at the forthcoming WTO dispute settlement body meeting in Geneva on October 24. Notably, the customs territory of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu has echoed this request, seeking to delay the ruling's adoption as part of resolving the dispute through bilateral talks.

Initially, a dispute panel's report had determined India's import duties on various IT products contravened global trade norms. India argued that these products come under an agreement it is not part of, highlighting the complexities in global trade agreements. While the appellate body remains non-functional, pending disputes, like this, await resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)