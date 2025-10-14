Left Menu

India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to delay adopting a ruling against India's import duties on specific IT products until April 2026. This request follows mutual negotiations aiming to resolve the dispute, which involves countries accusing India's duties of violating global trading norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:07 IST
India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Taiwan have jointly requested the World Trade Organization (WTO) to postpone the adoption of a ruling on India's import duties on specific information technology products until April 2026. Both countries are attempting to resolve the matter through direct negotiations, as confirmed by a WTO communication released Tuesday.

The issue is set to be discussed at the forthcoming WTO dispute settlement body meeting in Geneva on October 24. Notably, the customs territory of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu has echoed this request, seeking to delay the ruling's adoption as part of resolving the dispute through bilateral talks.

Initially, a dispute panel's report had determined India's import duties on various IT products contravened global trade norms. India argued that these products come under an agreement it is not part of, highlighting the complexities in global trade agreements. While the appellate body remains non-functional, pending disputes, like this, await resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025