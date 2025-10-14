Left Menu

20-Year Sentence for Youth in Horrific Rape Case

A local court handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to R Kumar for the rape of a 16-year-old girl. Despite four other suspects being acquitted, Kumar faced penalties and compensatory fines. The case brought to light sustained abuse, resulting in the victim's pregnancy and subsequent childbirth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:09 IST
20-Year Sentence for Youth in Horrific Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 16-year-old girl. The judgment was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the POCSO Act, Amit Veer Singh, who also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, R Kumar.

According to the government counsel, the girl's father reported that his daughter had been abducted by four individuals and raped by Kumar. The FIR alleged repeated abuse by Kumar over four years, leading to the girl's pregnancy. She now lives with her parents and the child she delivered last year.

The court ordered Rs 30,000 from the fine to be awarded as compensation to the victim. While Kumar faced imprisonment, the other accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025