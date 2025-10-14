20-Year Sentence for Youth in Horrific Rape Case

A local court has sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 16-year-old girl. The judgment was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the POCSO Act, Amit Veer Singh, who also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, R Kumar.

According to the government counsel, the girl's father reported that his daughter had been abducted by four individuals and raped by Kumar. The FIR alleged repeated abuse by Kumar over four years, leading to the girl's pregnancy. She now lives with her parents and the child she delivered last year.

The court ordered Rs 30,000 from the fine to be awarded as compensation to the victim. While Kumar faced imprisonment, the other accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)