Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

In a grave security breach, police in Kenya have been granted an additional 14 days to detain a suspect accused of fatally injuring a guard outside the presidential office on Monday. The attack, considered a significant lapse in security, resulted in the questioning of protocols.

The suspect, who reportedly claimed he was 'sent by the devil', is slated to undergo mental health assessments. Authorities reported that the man approached the State House main gate disguised as a homeless individual and stabbed the security officer using a bow and arrow. Tragically, the officer succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

Identified as Kithuka Kimunyi, the suspect was arrested at the scene. Judge Christine Njagi ordered his immediate medical treatment after he appeared in court limping, having apparently sustained a leg fracture. President William Ruto was present in his office during the incident, heightening concerns about the effectiveness of the elite police squad assigned to secure the premises.

