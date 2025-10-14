Left Menu

Tragedy in Rohtak: Allegations, Suicides, and the Battle for Justice

In Rohtak, ASI Sandeep Kumar allegedly committed suicide, accusing late Inspector General Y Puran Kumar of corruption. The deaths have sparked major political turmoil and protests in Haryana, emphasizing caste-based discrimination. The state's police leadership sees changes amidst demands for justice by political figures like Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:22 IST
A Haryana police assistant sub-inspector, Sandeep Kumar, reportedly took his own life, citing corruption allegations against deceased Inspector General Y Puran Kumar, casting a shadow over the senior officer's suspected suicide.

Sandeep Kumar's death adds complexity to the ongoing political controversy involving caste discrimination and subsequent reshuffling within Haryana's police hierarchy. Public figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are calling for accountability and justice for Dalits.

As political tension rises, the state's response includes reassignment of police officials. A special investigation team investigates further, while protests and demands for justice from various Dalit and political groups persist.

