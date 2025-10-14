Challenges in Repatriating Remains Amidst Ceasefire

The International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted the significant challenges in repatriating the remains of hostages and Palestinians after the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The search efforts are hampered by difficulties in locating bodies amid Gaza's widespread devastation.

While the last living Israeli hostages were freed under the ceasefire deal on Monday, only four coffins have been returned to Israel, leaving more than 20 remains still unlocated. In response, Israel announced the closure of a key aid crossing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities noted that Israel has initiated the handover of Palestinian bodies.

The ICRC, which has been instrumental in the transfer of hostages and detainees, is expanding its efforts with additional staff and resources to ensure dignified handling of the deceased. Their spokesperson emphasized the importance of prioritizing the return of human remains amidst ongoing complexities.

