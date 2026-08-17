Netanyahu and Likud Party Face Pivotal Elections Amid Internal Rifts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is preparing for crucial elections amid shifting internal dynamics. As popularity wanes, an internal shift towards hard-right candidates may further jeopardize the party's standing. Analysts suggest Netanyahu's attempts to recruit moderates are crucial as approximately 20% of voters remain undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:25 IST
Netanyahu and Likud Party Face Pivotal Elections Amid Internal Rifts
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With critical elections looming, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with waning popularity and internal divisions. A pivotal decision awaits the party on Monday as it selects candidates to contest the October elections.

Recent surveys reveal troubling trends: Likud's traditional voter base is showing a preference for centrism, potentially clashing with the party's apparent shift towards more hard-right candidates. This internal conflict is compounded by the aftermath of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, severely affecting the party's standing.

The stakes are high for Netanyahu, who is on a mission to court moderates and strengthen the unity within his party. His ability to appeal to the undecided fifth of the electorate could determine the outcome of the upcoming elections, presenting a formidable challenge in a volatile political landscape.

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