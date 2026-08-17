Khalil Al-Hayya: Surviving the Storm and Steering Change in Hamas

Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas' newly appointed leader, has emerged as a key figure in recent negotiations with the U.S. administration, seeking a resolution to the Gaza conflict.

Hayya, a survivor of multiple Israeli assassination attempts, spearheaded efforts for a ceasefire while ensuring that Palestinian resistance remains at the forefront.

This engagement represents a significant departure from Washington's previous policy of distancing itself from Hamas, signaling a shift in diplomatic dynamics.