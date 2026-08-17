Khalil Al-Hayya: Surviving the Storm and Steering Change in Hamas

Khalil Al-Hayya, the newly appointed Hamas leader, becomes pivotal in negotiations with the U.S. for a ceasefire during the Gaza conflict. Escaping Israeli assassination attempts, he leads efforts for peace talks while maintaining his stance on Palestinian resistance. Hayya's leadership marks a shift in U.S. policy towards engaging with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:16 IST
Khalil Al-Hayya: Surviving the Storm and Steering Change in Hamas

Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas' newly appointed leader, has emerged as a key figure in recent negotiations with the U.S. administration, seeking a resolution to the Gaza conflict.

Hayya, a survivor of multiple Israeli assassination attempts, spearheaded efforts for a ceasefire while ensuring that Palestinian resistance remains at the forefront.

This engagement represents a significant departure from Washington's previous policy of distancing itself from Hamas, signaling a shift in diplomatic dynamics.

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