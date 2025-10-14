UN Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave 2025 Opens in New Delhi

The United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave 2025 was formally inaugurated on 14 October 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, in what is being hailed as a landmark gathering of global military leaders and peacekeeping experts. The three-day event, hosted by the Indian Army, aims to chart the future course of UN peacekeeping operations through collective dialogue, strategic consultation, and global partnership.

The Conclave has brought together senior military leadership from 32 Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) alongside senior United Nations officials, policymakers, diplomats, and defence experts. The inaugural day witnessed the participation of Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Raksha Mantri; General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff; Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff; and Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG-DPO), United Nations. Also in attendance were Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, and distinguished members of the diplomatic community.

India’s Enduring Commitment to Global Peace

Delivering the Keynote Address, Shri Rajnath Singh, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to international peacekeeping as a reflection of its civilizational ethos rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “the world is one family.”

He praised the valour and sacrifice of Indian peacekeepers, who have served in over 50 UN missions, noting that peacekeeping represents “not merely a military duty, but a moral obligation toward humanity.” The Minister underscored India’s historic leadership in the field, from its early participation in the Korean War (1950) to its contemporary role in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Calling for reforms in global governance and peacekeeping structures, Shri Singh highlighted the need for:

Greater participation of TCCs in the formulation of UN mandates.

Integration of technology and real-time information systems for mission effectiveness.

Gender inclusion and the active participation of women peacekeepers.

Enhanced safety standards and protection frameworks for peacekeeping personnel.

The Raksha Mantri proposed the “4Cs” framework—Consultation, Cooperation, Coordination, and Capacity Building—as the guiding principles for future peacekeeping missions. “The world must adopt peacekeeping that is not only responsive but also people-centric,” he said, urging global leaders to work collectively to build “a more compassionate, secure, and peaceful world.”

India’s Leadership and Vision for Future Peacekeeping

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), welcomed delegates to the Conclave, describing it as a momentous occasion that brings together the collective experience and moral strength of the global peacekeeping community.

Reflecting on his personal experience as a UN peacekeeper in Somalia, General Dwivedi commended the “extraordinary spirit of solidarity and sacrifice” shared by Blue Helmets across the world. He emphasized that India’s contributions to UN peacekeeping — nearly 300,000 troops across more than 50 missions — remain unmatched. India continues to support capacity-building through the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi, which trains both Indian and foreign contingents.

Highlighting the evolving nature of conflict, the Army Chief called for “future-ready peacekeeping”, characterized by innovation, interoperability, and adaptability. He underscored that modern peace operations must:

Utilize emerging technologies such as AI, UAVs, and advanced communications for precision and efficiency.

Focus on preventive diplomacy to preempt crises before escalation.

Balance minimal operational footprints with maximum impact through local partnerships.

“Peacekeeping must evolve beyond traditional conflict management to sustainable peacebuilding rooted in dialogue, development, and dignity,” General Dwivedi said. He reaffirmed India’s faith in Vishwa Bandhu — being a friend to the world — and its belief that “compassion must triumph over division.”

Global Recognition of India’s Role in Peace Operations

Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, praised India for hosting the 2025 Conclave, describing it as a timely and vital platform to address new-age peacekeeping challenges. He acknowledged India’s consistent leadership, training excellence, and inclusive approach, noting that “India’s model of peacekeeping combines professionalism, cultural empathy, and humanitarian focus.”

He urged participating nations to strengthen coordination between the UN Secretariat and TCCs, particularly in mission planning, resource allocation, and risk assessment. “As the nature of threats evolves — from asymmetric warfare to climate-related crises — peacekeeping must remain agile, adequately resourced, and politically supported,” he said.

India’s Perspective at the United Nations

In his address, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, spoke on the theme “The Future of Peacekeeping: A Perspective on Collective Security.” He reiterated India’s unbroken commitment to global peace operations since the UN’s inception, noting that Indian troops have contributed to missions in Africa, West Asia, and Southeast Asia for over seven decades.

He emphasized the need for realistic mandates, stronger accountability mechanisms, and gender-inclusive participation. Highlighting India’s “No National Caveat” policy, Ambassador Harish called for ensuring the safety and dignity of peacekeepers worldwide. He cited India’s all-women Formed Police Unit in Liberia as a pioneering effort in empowering women in global peacekeeping.

“The legitimacy of peacekeeping operations depends on the credibility, neutrality, and inclusivity of their participants,” he said, urging reforms that give greater voice to TCCs in the UN Security Council and Department of Peace Operations (DPO) decision-making structures.

Plenary Sessions: Charting the Future of Peacekeeping

The inaugural day featured three plenary sessions under the theme “The Way Ahead for UN Peacekeeping Operations.” Chiefs and representatives of troop-contributing countries shared their national experiences, operational lessons, and strategic insights.

Key themes discussed included:

Enhancing interoperability through joint exercises and standardized training.

Integrating new technologies for surveillance, logistics, and communication.

Ensuring realistic and resourced mandates aligned with ground realities.

Fostering inclusivity through greater representation of women and local communities.

Speakers collectively agreed that peacekeeping mandates must evolve to remain relevant in the face of changing conflict dynamics. Several delegates also advocated for regional partnerships and capacity-sharing mechanisms to ensure sustainable peace.

Bilateral Engagements: Strengthening Global Partnerships

On the sidelines of the Conclave, General Upendra Dwivedi held bilateral meetings with the Army Chiefs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Vietnam, focusing on enhancing defence cooperation and collaboration in future peacekeeping missions.

A day earlier, he had met with the Army Chiefs of France, Mongolia, Uruguay, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, reaffirming India’s focus on collective peacebuilding and humanitarian cooperation. Similarly, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, engaged with delegations from Italy and Armenia, discussing partnerships in training, logistics, and strategic planning.

These bilateral engagements reinforced India’s role as a bridge-builder among nations, promoting global cooperation through dialogue, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.

A Shared Commitment to Peace and Progress

As the inaugural day concluded, the participating nations collectively reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UN peacekeeping through inclusivity, innovation, and integrity. The deliberations reiterated that peacekeeping must evolve to meet modern challenges — from asymmetric warfare to climate-induced crises — while upholding its foundational values of neutrality, compassion, and collective security.

The Conclave will continue over the next two days, featuring interactive discussions, strategy sessions, and working groups focused on enhancing mission effectiveness and cooperation among troop-contributing nations.

In hosting the 2025 UN TCC Chiefs Conclave, India once again demonstrated its global leadership in peacekeeping—a legacy built on sacrifice, professionalism, and moral conviction. With over 300,000 Indian troops having served under the UN flag, India stands as one of the world’s most steadfast contributors to peace, committed to ensuring that the spirit of the Blue Helmets continues to illuminate the path toward a safer and more peaceful world.