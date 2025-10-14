Left Menu

EU Pushes for Tariff Relief on Derivative Steel Products

The European Commission urges the U.S. to remove tariffs on derivative steel products under their shared agreement. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasizes similarities in protective strategies against overcapacity. A proposal for EU steel tariffs and quotas awaits further EU approval and Parliament consent.

14-10-2025
The European Commission is urging the United States to lift tariffs on derivative steel products, highlighting the need for further progress on parts of the EU-U.S. tariff deal that remain inactive.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced the Commission's proposal to align EU efforts with U.S. strategies to curb steel and aluminum overcapacity, which includes increasing tariffs and adjusting quotas. This strategy, pending approval from EU leaders, mirrors U.S. desires to shield its domestic steel industry.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the U.S. maintains extensive tariffs on a variety of derivative products. In August, 407 product categories, such as wind turbines and refrigerators, were added to this list, enduring substantial duties on their metal content, with implications for EU exports.

