EU Pushes for Tariff Relief on Derivative Steel Products

The European Commission is urging the United States to lift tariffs on derivative steel products, highlighting the need for further progress on parts of the EU-U.S. tariff deal that remain inactive.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced the Commission's proposal to align EU efforts with U.S. strategies to curb steel and aluminum overcapacity, which includes increasing tariffs and adjusting quotas. This strategy, pending approval from EU leaders, mirrors U.S. desires to shield its domestic steel industry.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the U.S. maintains extensive tariffs on a variety of derivative products. In August, 407 product categories, such as wind turbines and refrigerators, were added to this list, enduring substantial duties on their metal content, with implications for EU exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)