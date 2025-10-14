Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Valor
Operation Sindoor exemplifies the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces, reaffirming India's strength on a global scale. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the operation's success during the Diamond Jubilee of the 1965 war, emphasizing the ex-servicemen's continued role in societal growth and mentorship.
In a powerful tribute to the Indian armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, a military strategy that underscored India's resolve to protect its integrity. The operation demonstrated the nation's capacity to swiftly dismantle enemy defenses.
Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee event marking India's 1965 war victory over Pakistan, LG Sinha honored the soldiers' courage, expressing India's commitment to avenging any threats against its citizens. The event, organized by the Western Command and 26 Infantry Division, also paid homage to the valor of 1965 war heroes.
Sinha urged ex-servicemen to leverage their leadership skills in community service, viewing them as role models for youth. He praised their contributions to India's growth and encouraged them to continue guiding younger generations in principles of patriotism and service.
