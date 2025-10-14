Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Valor

In a powerful tribute to the Indian armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, a military strategy that underscored India's resolve to protect its integrity. The operation demonstrated the nation's capacity to swiftly dismantle enemy defenses.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee event marking India's 1965 war victory over Pakistan, LG Sinha honored the soldiers' courage, expressing India's commitment to avenging any threats against its citizens. The event, organized by the Western Command and 26 Infantry Division, also paid homage to the valor of 1965 war heroes.

Sinha urged ex-servicemen to leverage their leadership skills in community service, viewing them as role models for youth. He praised their contributions to India's growth and encouraged them to continue guiding younger generations in principles of patriotism and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)