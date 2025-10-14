Left Menu

Canada and India: Bridging the Diplomatic Divide

In 2023, Canada accused Indian diplomats of involvement in a Sikh activist's murder, straining relations. To mend ties, PM Mark Carney emphasizes domestic security and legal adherence. Foreign Minister Anita Anand prioritizes Canadian law and seeks collaboration on trade, minerals, and agriculture. Diplomatic restoration efforts continue amid criticisms.

Updated: 14-10-2025 21:01 IST
In a bid to repair strained relations, Canada is emphasizing domestic security and legal adherence as it seeks to strengthen ties with India, despite past allegations of murder involvement. Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted the importance of diversifying trade relations amid past tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

During an official visit to India, Foreign Minister Anita Anand underscored the necessity of upholding Canadian laws in discussions with Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This stance follows accusations from groups like Sikhs for Justice, criticizing her focus on trade and diplomacy over Canadian safety.

After contentious allegations in 2023, both nations have pledged to revive collaboration, focusing on minerals, trade, and education. India remains Canada's top source of temporary workers and students, highlighting the urgent need to address application backlogs and rekindle diplomatic relations.

