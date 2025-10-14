Dutch Minister Dismisses Foreign Influence Claims in Nexperia Intervention

The Netherlands economy minister, Vincent Karremans, has dismissed claims of foreign influence being behind his decision to intervene at Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.

In a detailed letter to parliament, Karremans clarified that the move was initiated due to governance failures that jeopardized the company's survival.

He pointed out issues with improper transfers of production capacity, financial resources, and intellectual property to an unrelated foreign entity owned by the CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)