Dutch Minister Dismisses Foreign Influence Claims in Nexperia Intervention

The Netherlands economy minister, Vincent Karremans, refuted foreign influence allegations in his intervention at chipmaker Nexperia. He attributed the decision to governance issues, citing inappropriate transfers involving production capacity, financial resources, and intellectual property to a foreign entity not connected with Nexperia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:09 IST
The Netherlands economy minister, Vincent Karremans, has dismissed claims of foreign influence being behind his decision to intervene at Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.

In a detailed letter to parliament, Karremans clarified that the move was initiated due to governance failures that jeopardized the company's survival.

He pointed out issues with improper transfers of production capacity, financial resources, and intellectual property to an unrelated foreign entity owned by the CEO.

