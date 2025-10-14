Dutch Minister Dismisses Foreign Influence Claims in Nexperia Intervention
The Netherlands economy minister, Vincent Karremans, refuted foreign influence allegations in his intervention at chipmaker Nexperia. He attributed the decision to governance issues, citing inappropriate transfers involving production capacity, financial resources, and intellectual property to a foreign entity not connected with Nexperia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands economy minister, Vincent Karremans, has dismissed claims of foreign influence being behind his decision to intervene at Dutch chipmaker Nexperia.
In a detailed letter to parliament, Karremans clarified that the move was initiated due to governance failures that jeopardized the company's survival.
He pointed out issues with improper transfers of production capacity, financial resources, and intellectual property to an unrelated foreign entity owned by the CEO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nexperia Caught in US-China Crossfire with Dutch Intervention
Duo Caught with Firearms After Motorcycle Crash Sparks Local Intervention
Dutch Government Seizes Control of Chinese-Owned Chipmaker, Raising Geopolitical Tensions
Australia's Industrial Policy Redefined: A New Era of Strategic Interventions
Wall Street Soars as Chipmakers Lead AI-Driven Rebound