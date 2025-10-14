Drone-Dropped Arms Consignment Uncovered: Three Arrested in Gurdaspur

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the arrest of three individuals linked to a weapon smuggling operation in Gurdaspur, recovering a cache of arms including an AK-47 rifle. The consignment also comprised three Glock pistols, multiple magazines, and live cartridges, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The arrests included Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginder, Vipan Kumar, alias Manish, and Chamkor Singh, all from Gurdaspur. This operation marks a continuation of efforts following the seizure of two AK-47 rifles and a PX5 pistol near the Indo-Pak border earlier.

Police revealed that the illegal arms consignment was coordinated by USA-based Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and delivered via drone from Pakistan in mid-September. Authorities are actively investigating to track the entire network of smugglers involved in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)