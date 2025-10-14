Punjab Police Strengthens Surveillance Amid Rising Narco-Terrorism Threats

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, has instructed district police chiefs to maintain heightened visibility and alertness throughout the state, especially with Diwali approaching, with a particular focus on active checkpoints.

In key meetings with the Additional DGP and ADGP, Yadav highlighted concerns regarding narco-terrorism and organized crime, revealing that his force has been successful in disrupting 26 terror modules since September 2024. The meetings stressed the imperative for professional investigations to dismantle organized crime networks.

Yadav emphasized Pakistan's use of drones to transport drugs and weapons into Punjab, underlining the effectiveness of anti-drone systems in countering these threats. He also discussed the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign, which has seen thousands apprehended and substantial narcotics seized. The police's rehabilitation efforts have referred 62,000 individuals to de-addiction centers.

