Shivraj Singh Urges Punjab Farmers to Adopt Sustainable Farming, Visits Beekeeping Centre

In a day-long visit to Punjab, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged directly with farmers, innovators, and rural entrepreneurs to promote sustainable agricultural practices and rural livelihoods. During his visit on October 14, 2025, the Minister attended a Kisan Chaupal in Nurpur Bet village, Ludhiana, observed live demonstrations of modern agricultural machinery, and later visited the ‘Samanyu Honey’ Beekeeping Centre in Doraha village, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering environmentally friendly and technology-driven farming.

Promoting Mechanization and Sustainable Crop Residue Management

At the Kisan Chaupal in Nurpur Bet, Shri Chouhan observed live field demonstrations of the Super Straw Management System (SSMS)-fitted combine harvester for paddy harvesting and the Happy Smart Seeder machine, designed for direct sowing of wheat in fields with crop residue. These advanced machines represent a critical shift toward eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to stubble burning—a long-standing environmental issue in northern India.

Speaking to the media after the event, the Minister praised the farmers of Nurpur Bet for setting an example of sustainable agriculture. “This village has not practiced stubble burning since 2017,” Shri Chouhan noted. “Instead, the farmers have adopted residue management techniques that protect the soil, improve air quality, and save natural resources. Their approach shows how innovation and awareness can transform farming practices.”

He elaborated on the benefits of using modern agricultural machinery, explaining that SSMS-fitted combines spread paddy residue evenly across fields, making it easier to manage and decompose. The Happy Smart Seeder, he said, enables direct sowing of wheat seeds into the soil while covering the stubble layer, conserving moisture and improving soil texture. “Such equipment not only reduces labour and fuel costs but also saves valuable time during the short sowing window between paddy harvest and wheat cultivation,” he added.

Boosting Soil Health and Crop Productivity

Highlighting the long-term benefits of sustainable residue management, Shri Chouhan emphasized that avoiding stubble burning enhances soil fertility and nutrient retention. “Within two years of adopting these methods, the nitrogen content in the soil increases significantly, reducing dependency on chemical fertilizers such as urea,” he explained. “As a result, farmers can see an average increase of two quintals per acre in crop yields while lowering input costs.”

He encouraged Punjab’s farmers to embrace environmentally sound practices and reiterated that the government is committed to supporting mechanization through subsidies, awareness campaigns, and technical training programmes under initiatives such as the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and the Crop Residue Management (CRM) Scheme.

“Stubble burning is not just an environmental concern—it affects our soil, air, and public health. By using these innovative machines, we can ensure cleaner skies, healthier fields, and more productive farms,” Shri Chouhan said.

Encouraging Rural Entrepreneurship Through Beekeeping

Later in the day, the Union Minister visited the ‘Samanyu Honey’ Beekeeping Centre in Doraha village, where he interacted with local beekeepers and rural entrepreneurs engaged in apiculture—a growing sector under India’s Sweet Revolution.

He reviewed new models and technologies in honey production, quality assurance, and packaging. The Minister also discussed government schemes designed to promote apiculture, including the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), which aims to enhance farmers’ income through diversified and sustainable sources of livelihood.

During his interaction, Shri Chouhan commended the efforts of local entrepreneurs who have successfully established honey processing and marketing units, thereby contributing to rural employment generation and export potential. “Apiculture is not just an allied activity—it is a vital component of India’s agricultural economy,” he said. “It supports pollination, boosts crop productivity, and empowers small farmers and women’s self-help groups through value addition.”

A Broader Vision for Rural Prosperity

Shri Chouhan’s visit to Punjab reflects the central government’s broader strategy to integrate modern technology, sustainable practices, and rural innovation within the agricultural ecosystem. He emphasized that the future of Indian agriculture depends on a multi-pronged approach combining technological adoption, environmental responsibility, and diversification of income sources.

The Union Minister reiterated that the government will continue to provide assistance under various flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) schemes to enhance productivity, ensure climate resilience, and strengthen farmers’ income.

Concluding his visit, Shri Chouhan said, “Punjab has always been at the forefront of India’s agricultural revolution. Now, it must lead the next transformation—toward sustainability, innovation, and prosperity. The nation looks to Punjab’s farmers to show the way forward.”