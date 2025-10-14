138 New SAPS Officers Graduate to Strengthen Community Policing in SA

In a significant step toward enhancing law enforcement capacity and professionalism, 138 South African Police Service (SAPS) trainees have officially graduated with a recognised national qualification, equipping them to serve communities with integrity, discipline, and professionalism.

The graduation ceremony, jointly hosted by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) and SAPS, marked the first cohort to successfully complete the Occupational Certificate: Non-Commissioned Police Official programme. This qualification is accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and represents a milestone in the country’s efforts to professionalise policing and improve service delivery.

Building a Skilled and Ethical Police Force

As the QCTO’s delegated Quality Partner, SASSETA is responsible for overseeing and managing the implementation of External Integrated Summative Assessments (EISA) for occupational qualifications across the safety and security sector. This ensures that police trainees meet the national competency standards required to perform their duties effectively.

The qualification, developed through collaboration between SAPS and SASSETA, focuses on outcomes-based training — combining theoretical learning with practical fieldwork. It provides trainees with essential policing knowledge, operational skills, and an ethical foundation to handle the complexities of modern-day law enforcement.

“The qualification aims to ensure that police officials are well-prepared to serve communities with integrity, discipline and professionalism,” SASSETA and SAPS said in a joint statement.

Strengthening the Frontline of Law Enforcement

Non-commissioned police officials play a pivotal role in South Africa’s policing system as they are the first point of contact between law enforcement and the public. They are responsible for community engagement, maintaining order, conducting patrols, and responding to emergencies.

The Occupational Certificate: Non-Commissioned Police Official qualification, therefore, is not only a personal achievement for the graduates but also a strategic investment in improving the quality and credibility of policing nationwide.

Dedication and Discipline Recognised

Eric Tshilimbavhunwa, Interim Board Chairperson of SASSETA, commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance throughout their training journey.

“We commend each graduate for their perseverance, professionalism, and dedication. Their success reflects the excellent support from facilitators, assessors, and the broader training teams who ensured that learning met national standards,” he said.

He added that the graduates’ achievement is a testament to SAPS’s ongoing commitment to building a disciplined and community-oriented police service capable of addressing evolving security challenges.

Advancing the National Policing Vision

The graduation aligns with the South African government’s broader vision of strengthening safety and security institutions and fostering trust between communities and law enforcement. It also supports the National Development Plan’s objective of creating a professional, well-trained, and accountable police service.

The integration of occupational qualifications into SAPS training represents a shift toward standardised, competency-based education that is responsive to the realities of crime prevention and public safety. By formalising police training through the QCTO framework, authorities aim to ensure that every officer deployed to the field embodies the principles of service excellence, respect for human rights, and ethical conduct.

A Step Toward Safer Communities

As the new officers take up their posts across the country, their presence is expected to reinforce community policing initiatives, improve response times, and enhance public trust in law enforcement.

Tshilimbavhunwa expressed confidence that the newly qualified officials would serve as ambassadors of integrity within their respective communities. “As these newly qualified officials take up their duties, we are confident they will contribute meaningfully to safer communities,” he said.

The graduation marks a renewed commitment to professional policing — a cornerstone for building safer, more resilient communities across South Africa.