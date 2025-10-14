Left Menu

Murky Allegations and Suicide Unveil Corruption in Haryana Police

The alleged suicide of ASI Sandeep Kumar and purported corruption claims against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar have heightened political tensions in Haryana. Key political figures have intervened, demanding justice and transparency in this complex saga of caste-based discrimination allegations and mysterious deaths in the police department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:06 IST
Murky Allegations and Suicide Unveil Corruption in Haryana Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic suicide of Haryana Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar has intensified the unfolding corruption scandal centered around the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The alleged suicide note and video implicate several senior officers, adding a controversial layer to the Dalit officer's earlier reported suicide.

Prominent political figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have rallied for action against the accused, spotlighting issues of caste-based discrimination and systemic injustice. Kumar's family has refused cooperation in autopsy proceedings, citing demands for justice.

In response, the Haryana police hierarchy is under scrutiny, and a political storm is brewing, with activists and politicians demanding accountability and fair investigations. The situation remains tense as many call for immediate action to amend the purported injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025