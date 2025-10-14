Supreme Court Relieves Udaipur Homebuyers by Releasing Attached Flats

In a significant relief for over 200 homebuyers in Udaipur, the Supreme Court has released flats attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the Project Royal Rajvilas (RRV) investigation.

The court also dismissed the ED's challenge to the insolvency resolution process initiated after financial misconduct involving UEWPL, the original project owner.

The court praised the ED for its role in recovering properties for legitimate buyers while maintaining the attachment of 11 flats linked to criminal proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)