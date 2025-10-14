Supreme Court Relieves Udaipur Homebuyers by Releasing Attached Flats
The Supreme Court has restored flats attached by the Enforcement Directorate for over 200 buyers of Udaipur's Project Royal Rajvilas. The court closed the ED's challenge against the insolvency process of the original project owner and appreciated the agency's efforts to secure the rights of genuine buyers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant relief for over 200 homebuyers in Udaipur, the Supreme Court has released flats attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the Project Royal Rajvilas (RRV) investigation.
The court also dismissed the ED's challenge to the insolvency resolution process initiated after financial misconduct involving UEWPL, the original project owner.
The court praised the ED for its role in recovering properties for legitimate buyers while maintaining the attachment of 11 flats linked to criminal proceeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CCI Approves Vedanta’s Acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Under Insolvency Resolution
From Real Estate to Crime: The Tale of Prince Chauhan
UP RERA Greenlights Six Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 176.28 Crore
Kolkata's Real Estate & Office Markets Shine in Q3 2025
K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate