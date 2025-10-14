Left Menu

Supreme Court Relieves Udaipur Homebuyers by Releasing Attached Flats

The Supreme Court has restored flats attached by the Enforcement Directorate for over 200 buyers of Udaipur's Project Royal Rajvilas. The court closed the ED's challenge against the insolvency process of the original project owner and appreciated the agency's efforts to secure the rights of genuine buyers.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:08 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

In a significant relief for over 200 homebuyers in Udaipur, the Supreme Court has released flats attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the Project Royal Rajvilas (RRV) investigation.

The court also dismissed the ED's challenge to the insolvency resolution process initiated after financial misconduct involving UEWPL, the original project owner.

The court praised the ED for its role in recovering properties for legitimate buyers while maintaining the attachment of 11 flats linked to criminal proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

