Courtroom Drama: High Court Intervenes in Police Misconduct

The Allahabad High Court criticized the arrest of a petitioner's lawyer and ordered the Farrukhabad SP to remain in court until the lawyer was produced. It involved a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal detention by police. The court demanded personal affidavits from involved officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:22 IST
In a dramatic session, the Allahabad High Court took stern action against the arrest of a lawyer representing a petitioner, instructing the Superintendent of Police from Farrukhabad to remain in the courtroom until the legal counsel was present. This move underscores the seriousness with which the court is addressing allegations of police misconduct.

The incident stemmed from a habeas corpus petition filed by Preeti Yadav, who accused law enforcement of unlawfully detaining her husband. During an earlier hearing, the court expressed concerns over possible justice obstruction by various police officers and demanded their presence.

After arresting Awadesh Mishra, the petitioner's lawyer, proceeding with the inquiry, the court ordered SP Aarti Singh to submit a personal affidavit and set the case for review the following day.

