Odesa Mayor Stripped of Citizenship: Zelenskiy Tightens Grip
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revoked Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov's citizenship, citing possession of a Russian passport. Despite Trukhanov's denial, Zelenskiy plans to strengthen control by appointing a new military administration for Odesa amidst security concerns, shaking the political landscape in the city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken decisive action by revoking the citizenship of Hennadiy Trukhanov, the long-serving mayor of Odesa. The move follows accusations that Trukhanov holds a Russian passport, a claim he vehemently denies.
Zelenskiy's decision comes amid criticisms of local leadership regarding security issues in Odesa. In response, the president announced plans to establish a military administration, asserting tighter control over the strategically vital Black Sea port city.
The decision has sparked controversy and debate, with opposition figures warning of potential overreach. However, Zelenskiy remains resolute in reshaping Odesa's governance amid ongoing threats and unresolved issues.
