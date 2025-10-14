Aid Restrictions and Hamas Control Hinder Gaza Peace Plans
Israel continues to restrict aid into Gaza amid ongoing tensions, with Hamas reasserting control in the area. While President Trump's ceasefire plan reaches its next phase, delays in handing over deceased hostages complicate the situation. Violence persists, hampering peace efforts and humanitarian aid deliveries.
Israel has intensified aid restrictions into Gaza, maintaining a firm grip on the enclave's border as tensions escalate with Hamas fighters executing individuals publicly. This grim development casts doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to broker peace in the region.
Israel's recent decision to halve the number of daily aid trucks allowed into the strip, as confirmed by the United Nations, underscores the tenuous situation. The move comes after contested delays from Hamas in handing over bodies of deceased hostages, complicating the already fragile ceasefire.
The reassertion of Hamas' control in Gaza complicates peace progress. Israeli military actions and the lack of a definitive international force to stabilize Gaza further stall long-term solutions. While President Trump heralded a new Middle East phase, hostilities and humanitarian challenges persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
