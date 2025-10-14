Strengthening Borders: ITBP's Strategic Advancements in Ladakh

The Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Praveen Kumar, held pivotal discussions on Tuesday with Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, focusing on the strategic security landscape in the region.

Key topics included border management, security readiness, and welfare measures for ITBP personnel stationed in the challenging terrain of Ladakh, as confirmed by officials.

The dialogue also highlighted ongoing infrastructure efforts to bolster logistics and operational efficiency. The L-G commended the ITBP for its unwavering dedication to securing national frontiers and its crucial support in civil emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)