Strengthening Borders: ITBP's Strategic Advancements in Ladakh

The Director General of ITBP, Praveen Kumar, met with Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, to discuss security strategies in the region. Discussions covered border management, troop welfare, and infrastructural improvements. The L-G praised ITBP's role in national security and aid during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:04 IST
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Praveen Kumar, held pivotal discussions on Tuesday with Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, focusing on the strategic security landscape in the region.

Key topics included border management, security readiness, and welfare measures for ITBP personnel stationed in the challenging terrain of Ladakh, as confirmed by officials.

The dialogue also highlighted ongoing infrastructure efforts to bolster logistics and operational efficiency. The L-G commended the ITBP for its unwavering dedication to securing national frontiers and its crucial support in civil emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

