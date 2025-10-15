Left Menu

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia have strengthened their diplomatic and cultural ties through discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Key agreements in energy, mineral exploration, and cultural exchanges were made, including a $1.7 billion oil refinery project aimed at enhancing energy cooperation.

Updated: 15-10-2025 00:12 IST
India is taking significant steps to strengthen its bilateral relations with Mongolia, as highlighted by recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Key areas of cooperation include energy, mineral exploration, and defence.

Ten crucial agreements have been signed between the two nations, focusing on fields such as digital solutions and quick impact projects. Notably, a $1.7 billion India-assisted oil refinery project in Mongolia aims to bolster energy security for the East Asian nation.

Both leaders emphasized the historical and cultural ties binding their countries, with plans to send holy relics to Mongolia and a project to digitize ancient manuscripts. They also discussed potential collaboration on uranium procurement, underscoring the multifaceted nature of this evolving partnership.

