India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India is taking significant steps to strengthen its bilateral relations with Mongolia, as highlighted by recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Key areas of cooperation include energy, mineral exploration, and defence.

Ten crucial agreements have been signed between the two nations, focusing on fields such as digital solutions and quick impact projects. Notably, a $1.7 billion India-assisted oil refinery project in Mongolia aims to bolster energy security for the East Asian nation.

Both leaders emphasized the historical and cultural ties binding their countries, with plans to send holy relics to Mongolia and a project to digitize ancient manuscripts. They also discussed potential collaboration on uranium procurement, underscoring the multifaceted nature of this evolving partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)