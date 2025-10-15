Media Defies Pentagon's Press Access Policy Amid Freedom Concerns

In a bold stand for press freedom, numerous high-profile news organizations have declined to sign a controversial new Pentagon policy that critics say could undermine the essence of journalism. Outlets like Reuters and The Associated Press highlight the policy's potential to stifle comprehensive military coverage by branding reporters as security risks.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell defended the policy, emphasizing its purpose was solely to make journalists acknowledge security guidelines, not to agree with them. This has not alleviated concerns, as many media outlets argue that the policy threatens core journalistic protections and First Amendment rights.

Despite the Pentagon's insistence on ensuring national security, the policy has sparked significant opposition, with over 20 news organizations refusing to comply. The policy has even prompted a reevaluation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's tenure as restrictions, under his watch, continue to expand amid growing media resistance.

