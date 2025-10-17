India Charts Path to Aerospace Self-Reliance at Air Power Conference

In a significant move to bolster India’s air defence capabilities and strengthen domestic aerospace manufacturing, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the Strategic Insight Conference on Indigenous Development of Critical Technologies for Air Power on October 17, 2025, in New Delhi. The event was organised by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) and brought together top officials, defence experts, and industry leaders to deliberate on India’s pursuit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Building a Resilient Industrial Base: Government’s Strategic Vision

In his opening address, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh stressed the importance of a structured policy framework aimed at creating a robust domestic industrial base in defence. He called for a balanced synergy between public and private sectors, asserting that a diversified industrial ecosystem will:

Break monopolies

Promote innovation and competition

Enhance ease of doing business in defence manufacturing

“India’s defence production ecosystem must evolve into a globally competitive, innovation-driven engine. Our focus is not only to reduce import dependence but also to lead in key air power technologies,” he said.

The Defence Secretary reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbharta and highlighted critical domains for indigenous development, including:

Advanced aerospace and propulsion technologies

Long-range air-to-air missile systems

Rigorous field evaluation trials to validate indigenously developed platforms

IAF Perspective: From Air Power to Strategic Power

In a special address, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, pointed to the evolving role of air power in strategic outcomes, citing Operation Sindoor as a recent example where the Indian Air Force showcased its decisive capabilities.

Air Marshal Tiwari outlined India’s growing capability in designing indigenous aircraft but urged for focused development in:

Electronic warfare systems

Advanced sensors and radars

Secure data link architecture

“Air power is central to deterrence and rapid response. Technological mastery in critical subsystems will define our future operational edge,” he emphasized.

DRDO: Disruptive Technologies Defining Future Air Combat

Dr. K Rajalakshmi Menon, Director General, AERO, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), delivered the keynote address, focusing on the emerging technologies revolutionizing aerial warfare. She outlined:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with swarm capability

Multi-sensor fusion and AI-driven combat systems

Stealth platforms , aerostats, and high-altitude airships

Integration of quantum computing, photonic sensors, and blockchain into avionics and command networks

Dr. Menon stressed the need to move beyond legacy systems and embrace disruptive innovations to maintain air superiority in increasingly contested environments.

CAPSS: Technological Autonomy in an Evolving Security Environment

Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Anil Golani, Director General, CAPSS, warned of growing technological competition in India’s strategic neighborhood and emphasized the urgency of achieving aerospace self-reliance.

“The age of technological dependency is over. We must develop capabilities such as intelligent control propulsion, super-cruise, and fly-by-light systems to remain ahead,” he asserted.

He called for collaborative innovation ecosystems, bringing together R&D, academia, and industry to drive cutting-edge developments in avionics, propulsion, and next-generation airframes.

Book Launch and Technical Sessions

As part of the conference, the Defence Secretary released the book titled “Asian Defence Review 2025: Geo-political Shifts and Strategic Partnership Multilateralism in the Indo-Pacific.” The publication explores:

Geo-strategic realignments

Evolving defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific

Multilateral frameworks shaping regional security

Multiple technical sessions followed, covering crucial themes such as:

Indigenous jet engine development and co-production models

Progress in India’s fighter aircraft programmes

Integration of unmanned aerial systems (UAS)

Strengthening the aerospace supply and production ecosystem

These discussions featured participation from Indian Air Force officials, DRDO scientists, representatives from private defence companies, and strategic policy institutions.

Towards an Aerospace-Enabled Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The Strategic Insight Conference reaffirmed India’s resolve to become a technological powerhouse in air defence and aerospace. With a clear roadmap that combines strategic planning, cross-sector partnerships, and investment in innovation, India is steadily advancing towards its goal of becoming a globally recognised aerospace manufacturing and innovation hub.

The synergy between government, military, research bodies, and private industry will be instrumental in developing the next generation of indigenous air power platforms, aligned with national security objectives and global defence trends.