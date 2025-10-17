EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military holding rescued strike survivors on Navy ship, sources say

The U.S. military is holding two survivors aboard a Navy ship after rescuing them in the aftermath of a U.S. strike on Thursday on a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean that killed two others, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress that the strikes are part of a U.S. war on narcoterrorism, raising the possibility that the strike survivors are the first prisoners of war in that campaign.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

