Left Menu

PIB FactCheck debunks fake video of Western Command chief on Taliban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:09 IST
PIB FactCheck debunks fake video of Western Command chief on Taliban
  • Country:
  • India

The PIB's Fact Check unit said Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar in which he is heard falsely claiming that payments have been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan.

Lt Gen Katiyar has not given any such statement, Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit clarified.

"Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Western Command Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, claiming that payments had been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan," it said on X.

It also shared a link to the real, unedited video to counter the fake content.

"These AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people. If you spot such content, please report it to us," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan
2
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
3
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
4
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025