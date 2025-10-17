Left Menu

Restrictions placed on protests in 5 sensitive areas of Kathmandu, Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:16 IST
  • Nepal

Nepalese authorities on Friday imposed restrictions on protests in five sensitive areas of the capital Kathmandu for a period of two months, effective from Saturday.

According to a notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administration Office, restrictions were placed on areas around the President's Office Sheetal Niwas, Singhdurbar Secretariat, Prime Minister's Residence at Baluwatar, Vice President's residence at Lainchaur and Narayanhiti Museum.

Protest programmes, assembly, sit-in, hunger strike and demonstrations were restricted in all five places.

"The restrictions were imposed as organising protests, assemblies and demonstrations in these sensitive areas would jeopardise the law and order situation and disturb peace, as well as risk damage to public property,'' according to the notice.

However, peaceful gatherings, protests and demonstrations are allowed in all other places as guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal, states the notice signed by Chief District Administration Officer Ishwor Raj Paudel.

The restrictions come after many important government offices, including the Supreme Court, were burnt down during the Gen-Z protest last month. The Nepal Army on Friday said that 22 youths were killed in firing by security personnel during Gen Z protests on September 8, the first day of the movement, and 54 were killed on September 9. Among the victims, three were police officers, ten were prisoners who died during a jailbreak incident, and 41 others were killed as a result of arson and vandalism at both government and private properties. Additionally, eleven bodies, which were completely burned, remain unidentified to this day.

