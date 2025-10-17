Detailed probe needed into allegations against Aastha Education Society: HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that the allegations of financial irregularities against Aastha Education Society, which runs several educational institutes including a medical college, need a detailed investigation.

In his order passed on October 9, Justice Vishal Mishra said the audit report of the society indicated financial irregularities amounting to Rs 200 crore, and no relief can be granted to the petitioners under these circumstances.

The society had moved the court seeking the quashing of a First Information Report registered by the state Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The court noted that the FIR was based on audits conducted by renowned auditors whose reports are accepted by the government at various levels.

The reports clearly indicated a significant financial embezzlement and a detailed investigation by the EOW is required, the order said.

The petition, filed by society office-bearers Shweta Chouksey, Jai Narayan Chouksey, Dharmendra Gupta and Anupam Chouksey, said that it runs several educational institutions, a medical college, and an affiliated hospital. The Aastha Society is a private entity registered under the Madhya Pradesh Societies Registration Act, 1973, and does not receive any financial assistance from the government, it said.

Respondent Anil Sanghvi was its former member, and had filed a complaint with the EOW earlier but the probe agency had rejected it, the petition claimed.

The allegations in the current case were the same, the society contended, claiming that the EOW registered a case without issuing a notice or providing any opportunity for clarification. The petitioners also expressed apprehension that they might be arrested.

During the hearing, the EOW presented the case diary before the court, and argued that the probe was at a preliminary stage. After hearing both the sides, the judge rejected the petition.

