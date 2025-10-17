Maharashtra govt to set up 'war room' for health schemes of Centre, state to curb double benefits

The Maharashtra government has decided to establish a special 'war room' to integrate health schemes of the Centre and the state in order to prevent individuals from availing double benefits.

The 'war room' committee will be headed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and former IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi.

The 12-member committee will include administrative heads of the Public Health, Medical Education, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, Law and Judiciary, Labour, Tribal Development, Minority Development and Divyang Welfare departments along with the head of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund cell and an assistant director, officials said.

''Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued directions to set up a dedicated 'war room' to streamline welfare schemes. There are multiple health welfare schemes launched by the Central and state governments. There have been instances where benefits under both the schemes were availed by individuals, which is not permissible. Therefore the plan is to streamline these schemes by integrating them,'' a health official said.

A common toll-free number 18001232211 will be activated to provide aid for all health-related requirements, he added.

The state government already operates a 'war room' to monitor ongoing infrastructure, industrial and social sector projects.

Pardeshi currently serves as chief economic advisor to CM Fadnavis. He is also the co-chair of the governing committee that oversees the Maharashtra data policy.

