Trump says Xi meeting likely to go ahead, touts progress on China ties

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:46 IST
President Donald Trump said on Friday that a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will go forward, adding that the two sides are getting along, as his administration seeks to stabilize relations with Beijing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he would speak with his Chinese counterpart later on Friday, underscoring ongoing economic and financial dialogue between the world's two largest economies. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

