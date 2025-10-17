Trump says Xi meeting likely to go ahead, touts progress on China ties
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said on Friday that a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will go forward, adding that the two sides are getting along, as his administration seeks to stabilize relations with Beijing.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he would speak with his Chinese counterpart later on Friday, underscoring ongoing economic and financial dialogue between the world's two largest economies. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks edge higher, Treasury yields rise amid calming credit, trade worries
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks end higher, Treasury yields rise on easing credit, trade worries
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks mixed, Treasury yields rise amid calming credit, trade jitters
BRIEF-Bessent On Argentina Yesterday, Treasury Bought Pesos In "Blue Chip Swap" And Spot Markets
Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank