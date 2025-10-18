Delhi govt signs MoU with BookMyShow Live to make city 'heartbeat of India's concert economy'

In a move aimed at positioning the national capital as a global hub for live entertainment, the Delhi government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BookMyShow Live. The agreement, signed under the aegis of the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, seeks to strengthen the city's concert and event ecosystem through collaboration with industry partners, a statement read. The announcement was made at a joint press conference held, attended by Delhi Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, officials from BookMyShow, Delhi Police, and representatives from the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), it stated. Terming the agreement a ''historic step'' for Delhi's cultural landscape, Mishra said the city is poised to become the ''heartbeat of India's concert economy.'' He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid out a vision for developing the live entertainment sector, which the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to implementing in partnership with the private sector. ''This transformation cannot happen through government efforts alone. Industry participation is essential. The signing of this MoU marks a major milestone in that direction,'' Mishra said. The minister noted that Delhi will now provide a conducive environment for hosting major events and international performances. He thanked Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Sports Authority of India for resolving issues related to venue rentals. Mishra said the live entertainment and concert economy is expected to contribute about Rs 3,000 crore to Delhi's economy over the next two financial years. The government, he said, would introduce policy reforms, simplify environmental and event clearances through a single-window system, and curb VIP restrictions to boost the sector. ''Delhi is not only the political capital but also the cultural heart of India. It represents diverse global traditions, and our goal is to strengthen and celebrate this diversity,'' Mishra said, adding that the government is developing new venues, modern infrastructure, and a riverfront that will redefine the city's identity in the next few years. Calling on artists, designers and event planners to join the city's cultural transformation, Mishra said Delhi will lead India's journey towards the vision of ''Developed India 2047.'' MP Bansuri Swaraj said Delhi is ''the heart of India,'' and its growing entertainment ecosystem is creating new opportunities for young people in employment, innovation and creativity. She said the partnership between the Delhi government and BookMyShow is a step toward making the capital a global cultural destination. ''Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is emerging as a hub of the concert economy,'' she said. The statement added that over 30 national and international events are scheduled to be held in Delhi in the coming months, contributing to the city's goal of becoming a vibrant, creative and globally competitive cultural destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)