UN Expert Warns: Human Rights Must Guide the Global Renewable Energy Transition

Introduction: The Human Rights Dimension of the Energy Transition

As the world accelerates toward renewable energy to curb the climate crisis, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and climate change, Elisa Morgera, has issued a powerful reminder: the shift must serve both people and the planet — or risk repeating the injustices of the fossil fuel era.

In her latest report to the UN General Assembly, Morgera urged governments to integrate human rights principles into every stage of the energy transition, warning that rapid, poorly planned renewable expansion is already causing displacement, inequality, and environmental harm.

“Renewable energy is essential to phasing out fossil fuels and mitigating the climate crisis,” Morgera said. “But it must not come at the expense of human dignity, justice, and the environment.”

The Promise and Peril of Renewable Energy Expansion

The report highlights a sobering paradox: while solar, wind, and other renewables are critical for achieving carbon neutrality, their development has too often been marred by human rights abuses.

Across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, megaprojects in the renewable sector — including wind farms, hydroelectric dams, and lithium and cobalt mines — have displaced communities, polluted ecosystems, and violated land rights. The rush for critical minerals used in green technologies, such as batteries and turbines, has further intensified land grabbing, forced labour, and environmental degradation.

“Indigenous Peoples, peasants, women, children, and workers have borne the brunt of these violations,” Morgera reported. “These projects, though labelled ‘green’, sometimes reproduce the same extractive and exploitative models that defined the fossil fuel economy.”

She noted that these injustices not only undermine human rights but also erode public trust and social acceptance of renewable energy — ultimately slowing the global energy transition itself.

Human Rights as the Foundation for a Just Transition

Morgera’s central message is clear: the energy transition cannot succeed unless it is rights-based, inclusive, and equitable. She warned that without robust safeguards, renewable energy could become “a new frontier of inequality.”

Human rights law, she explained, offers practical guidance to governments, investors, and corporations to ensure that climate action and social justice move hand in hand. “Human rights evidence and norms help avoid repeating past mistakes,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur emphasized that economic growth should not override human rights or environmental sustainability, and called for transparent, participatory decision-making processes that empower communities rather than displace them.

Assessing the Full Life Cycle of Renewable Projects

To prevent harm, Morgera urged States to assess the full life cycle impacts of renewable energy projects — from the extraction of transition minerals to the construction, operation, and decommissioning of infrastructure.

Such assessments, she said, must consider not only carbon emissions but also effects on land, water, biodiversity, cultural heritage, and livelihoods. They must also be guided by inclusive consultations that integrate scientific data with Indigenous and local knowledge.

“It is imperative to carefully evaluate the effects of renewables and mining on people and ecosystems,” Morgera said. “This must be done through inclusive, integrated plans and coherent legal frameworks that uphold environmental and human rights standards.”

Inclusion, Dialogue, and Knowledge Sharing

A recurring theme in Morgera’s report is the call for “co-development” — the creation of energy transition solutions through genuine dialogue between governments, corporations, Indigenous communities, and civil society.

She emphasized that affected groups must have a meaningful voice in decision-making, especially those already burdened by climate change or harmed by development projects.

“States should support dialogues to understand different needs, choices, capabilities, and areas of knowledge,” she said. “Indigenous science, traditional knowledge, and lived experiences must be part of energy governance, not sidelined.”

Morgera also urged States to limit mining to what is essential for the energy transition, avoiding unnecessary exploitation of resources driven by industries that continue to harm the planet — such as luxury goods, defence, and non-essential electronics.

A Human Rights-Based Blueprint for the Future

The Special Rapporteur’s report lays out a blueprint for a just, inclusive, and sustainable energy future. Among its key recommendations:

Adopt binding human rights safeguards in national and international climate policies.

Establish transparent accountability mechanisms for corporations involved in the renewable energy supply chain.

Guarantee the rights of Indigenous Peoples to free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) in all energy projects on their lands.

Invest in community-owned renewables that distribute benefits equitably and reduce energy poverty.

Promote circular economy principles, minimizing waste and dependency on new mineral extraction.

Morgera argued that these steps are not only ethical but also pragmatic: “Respecting human rights enhances the legitimacy and success of climate policies,” she said. “It strengthens resilience and creates shared ownership of the transition.”

A Just Energy Future for People and Planet

The urgency of the climate crisis demands rapid action — but not reckless action. As Morgera reminded the international community, the energy transition must not reproduce the injustices of the past.

“A rapid energy transition is needed, but it should not be unchecked,” she concluded. “It must be designed to enhance human well-being, protect ecosystems, and reduce inequality. Only then can it truly deliver benefits to both people and the planet.”

Her message resonates as governments prepare for upcoming global climate negotiations: the path to decarbonization must also be a path to justice, inclusion, and human dignity.