Left Menu

Two teens dead in separate road accidents in Beed

PTI | Beed | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:15 IST
Two teens dead in separate road accidents in Beed
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers were killed in two road accidents in Kaij tehsil in Beed district on Saturday, a police official said.

In the first incident, 15-year-old Ganesh Ashok Vaibase (15) was killed and his uncle Vitthal Andhale sustained grievous injuries after a tractor, driven by farmer Sachin Vaibase allegedly in a drunken condition, rammed into their motorcycle at Namewadi around 3:30 pm, the official said.

At 7pm, Sunil Manik Landge (19), a labourer from Pisegaon, was killed near the sub-district hospital after his motorcycle reportedly collided with an army vehicle.

''He fell on the road and was run over by another passing vehicle,'' sub inspector Umesh Nikam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory...

 Global
2
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Egypt
3
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

 Australia
4
HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025