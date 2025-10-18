Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar visits flood-hit areas in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday visited the flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur district and assured those affected that the Modi government stands firmly with the people of Punjab.

Kumar, the minister of state for home affairs, assured the farmers that no cultivator would be left unsupported, saying the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,600 crore as immediate relief for Punjab, an official statement said.

As part of his two-day visit, the minister toured several villages located along the International Border in Gurdaspur district, and distributed 'Modi Kits' containing rice, pulses, and essential groceries for a month to the displaced families, the statement said. Kumar also announced that all those who lost their houses to the recent floods would be provided new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and assured that full compensation will be provided to people once a complete report on the extent of losses is received.

The minister visited Nangli and Guruchuk villages, among others, where he witnessed the devastating impact of the floods, which completely destroyed crops with many fields still covered with thick layers of silt, rendering them unsuitable for cultivation, the statement said. The villagers told the minister that vast stretches land would remain uncultivable for at least two years, as they sought comprehensive assistance from the Centre. During his visit, Kumar interacted with the residents of Nangli, Guruchuk, Samuray, Ghaniyak Bet, and Ran Sekh Tallan villages, the statement said. Addressing a gathering, the minister said the Central government was fully aware of the severe hardships faced by the flood victims.

Kumar also said that he came to Punjab on the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reassure the people that the nation stands with them in this hour of crisis.

