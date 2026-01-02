Niraj Kumar Aims High with Silver Finish and SLI's Promising Debut

World Cup gold medalist Niraj Kumar delivered a remarkable performance at the 68th National Shooting Championships in Bhopal, clinching a silver medal in the Men's 50m 3P category. Reflecting on his journey, Kumar highlighted the challenges he overcame and the evolving landscape of Indian shooting with the advent of the Shooting League of India (SLI).

Hailing from a small border town in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, Kumar's journey to national spotlight exemplifies the perseverance required in elite sports. His journey began with the National Cadet Corps in 2014, overcoming significant financial challenges to gain his family's support. His selection for the Indian Navy marked a pivotal moment in his career, as noted by an SLI press release. Kumar believes that the SLI will ease the path for future generations by providing parents with confidence in the viability of shooting as a career. The league is set to debut this February.

Kumar contends that the Shooting League of India will broaden the appeal of the sport by showcasing successful athletes. "Often, families advocate for sports only after witnessing success stories. SLI will establish these role models," Kumar stated. The league's broadcast potential promises to engage a wider audience, enhancing appreciation for shooting.

A key attraction for Kumar is the league's potential to pair domestic talent with international legends, including Hungarian World Champion Istvan Peni and his Indian colleague Kiran Jadhav. "I'm eager to compete alongside Istvan Peni and Kiran Jadhav. It would be fantastic if we're on the same team," Kumar expressed.

Discussing his recent achievements, Kumar credited the robust infrastructure at national training centers, particularly the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, for his success. "The infrastructure supports our training immensely, providing accommodations, meals, and ammunition," Kumar noted.

Despite fierce competition, Kumar emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between professional rivalries and personal friendships. "Shooting requires focus on individual performance. We compete against ourselves, not each other, fostering a positive atmosphere," he said. Preparing for the 2026 season, Kumar aims for Olympic glory, viewing the SLI as a transformative platform to elevate the sport and its athletes further.

