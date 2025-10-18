Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista claims attack on convoyin Darjeeling, police launch probe

West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista on Saturday evening claimed that his convoy was attacked when it was passing through Masdhura area in Darjeeling, prompting the police to start a probe.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by the BJP at the Jorebunglow Police Station, a senior officer said.

''In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine. The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an Interlocutor for our region, is highly suspicious, and points to a conspiracy at disturbing peace in our region,'' the Darjeeling MP wrote on X.

"If those who are loyal to Kolkata think that we will be fazed due to such attacks, they are wrong. We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits," he said.

The police officer told PTI that a stone hit the vehicle in which Bista's close aide and BJP worker Sanjeev Lama was seated.

''It was a small stone that appeared to have hit the car. We are probing the matter,'' he said.

Bista, in his post on X, added: "I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today, we will not allow your nefarious attempts to succeed. We will work towards lasting peace in our region, and no force on earth can stop that from happening.'' Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar condemned the "attack" on Bista's convoy, which he claimed was carried out by hired miscreants.

''... Yet another despicable and cowardly conspiracy unfolded today. This time targeting our MP from Darjeeling, @RajuBistaBJP ji, through hired miscreants. In the sudden assault, the vehicle behind his car was damaged, but by the grace of the Almighty, Raju ji is safe. I strongly condemn this vile attack,'' he said in a post on X.

"To those orchestrating this filthy conspiracy, my message is crystal clear, the people of North Bengal are vigilantly monitoring every moment of your lawlessness. The people of North Bengal, and indeed all of Bengal, will ensure a fitting response to such disgraceful conduct," Majumdar said.

The alleged attack on Bista's convoy came weeks after a mob assaulted BJP MP from Maldah North, Khagen Murmu, and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh, when the duo went to oversee rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-impacted areas of Darjeeling.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, described Saturday's incident as the result of an internal feud within the BJP.

''People in the hills are tired of the BJP's fake promises and double standards. I do not know what happened there today, but it could be the result of the party's internal feud,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

