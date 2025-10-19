Left Menu

Israel's military says Hamas handed over 'two coffins of deceased hostages' to Red Cross in Gaza

Israels military says Hamas has handed over two coffins of deceased hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.The handover occurred late on Saturday local time. Hamas says the devastation, unexploded ordnance and Israeli military control of some areas in Gaza is hampering the process.Meanwhile, Israel continues to hand over the remains of Palestinians without identification, just numbers.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-10-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 02:29 IST
Israel's military says Hamas handed over 'two coffins of deceased hostages' to Red Cross in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Israel's military says Hamas has handed over "two coffins of deceased hostages" to the Red Cross in Gaza.

The handover occurred late on Saturday local time. The names of the hostages were not immediately released.

The militant group over the past week had handed over the remains of 10 of the 28 dead hostages left in Gaza. It's a key step in the ceasefire meant to end two years of war.

Israel's goverment says it wants Hamas to hand over the remains more quickly. Hamas says the devastation, unexploded ordnance and Israeli military control of some areas in Gaza is hampering the process.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to hand over the remains of Palestinians without identification, just numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

 India
2
Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

 India
3
Heavy rains fail to deter people as they throng markets to make last minute purchases for Diwali

Heavy rains fail to deter people as they throng markets to make last minute ...

 India
4
Rajasthan: Father-son duo killed as truck overturns on highway

Rajasthan: Father-son duo killed as truck overturns on highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025