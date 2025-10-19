Israel's military says Hamas handed over 'two coffins of deceased hostages' to Red Cross in Gaza

Israel's military says Hamas has handed over "two coffins of deceased hostages" to the Red Cross in Gaza.

The handover occurred late on Saturday local time. The names of the hostages were not immediately released.

The militant group over the past week had handed over the remains of 10 of the 28 dead hostages left in Gaza. It's a key step in the ceasefire meant to end two years of war.

Israel's goverment says it wants Hamas to hand over the remains more quickly. Hamas says the devastation, unexploded ordnance and Israeli military control of some areas in Gaza is hampering the process.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to hand over the remains of Palestinians without identification, just numbers.

