Missing deaf and mute minor Pak Hindu girl 'converts' to Islam, marries older man; family alleges abduction

A 15-year-old Hindu girl, born deaf and mute, who was missing for over a week, has surfaced before the media in Pakistan's Sindh province, holding a certificate of conversion to Islam after allegedly marrying a much older Muslim man.

The girl from Korwah town in Badin district had gone missing around nine days ago. Her parents had lodged an abduction complaint with the local police.

On Saturday, she appeared before the media at Badin Press Club alongside her alleged husband, where photographs of her holding the conversion certificate were taken.

Her father questioned how a deaf and mute minor could have agreed to marry a man who is a drug dealer and already has seven daughters.

Shiva Kachhi, who heads the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan, an organisation working for the welfare and rights of Hindus and minorities, said the girl had been abducted, but the police failed to take any action despite the family's complaint.

''We have spoken to our lawyers to pursue the case as we don't believe the girl could have done this willingly," Kachhi said, adding that he had also written to senior police officials demanding an independent inquiry into the incident.

