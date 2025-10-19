Left Menu

South Korea sees higher chance of US trade deal by APEC summit

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 14:31 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's chief policy advisor said on Sunday that he sees a higher chance of it reaching a trade deal with the U.S. by the time of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this month.

While the two sides have made concrete progress in most issues, they need to iron out a couple of remaining issues, advisor Kim Yong-beom told reporters.

