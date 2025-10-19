SPO crushed to death by truck in J-K's Samba

A special police officer (SPO) was crushed to death by a speeding truck along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday.

SPO Rahul Singh was on duty at a checkpoint in the Vijaypur area when he was hit around Saturday midnight. He died on the spot, they said.

The truck was seized and its driver and his helper were arrested, the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter.

