Left Menu

30-year-old man stabbed, shot dead in Palamu in suspected case of gang rivalry

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot dead in Jharkhands Palamu district on Sunday in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said.Hasan Ali, an accused in a murder case, was allegedly abducted by five men on a bike from the Shahpur area and killed about 3 km away, they said.The incident happened around 7 am.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:45 IST
30-year-old man stabbed, shot dead in Palamu in suspected case of gang rivalry
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said.

Hasan Ali, an accused in a murder case, was allegedly abducted by five men on a bike from the Shahpur area and killed about 3 km away, they said.

''The incident happened around 7 am. Preliminary investigation suggests that a dispute among them over some issues led to the murder. An investigation is underway,'' said Chainpur police station's officer-in-charge Shreeram Sharma.

A CCTV camera has caught Ali being forcibly taken away on a bike, he said, adding that police are trying to identify the men behind the incident.

Medininagar's SDPO Mani Bhushan Prasad said Ali had criminal antecedents.

''He was an accused in a murder case and had gone to jail in 2020. A bottle of a banned cough syrup was found in his pocket,'' Prasad said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
2
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global
3
Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

 Japan
4
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025