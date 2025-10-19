30-year-old man stabbed, shot dead in Palamu in suspected case of gang rivalry
A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot dead in Jharkhands Palamu district on Sunday in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said.Hasan Ali, an accused in a murder case, was allegedly abducted by five men on a bike from the Shahpur area and killed about 3 km away, they said.The incident happened around 7 am.
A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said.
Hasan Ali, an accused in a murder case, was allegedly abducted by five men on a bike from the Shahpur area and killed about 3 km away, they said.
''The incident happened around 7 am. Preliminary investigation suggests that a dispute among them over some issues led to the murder. An investigation is underway,'' said Chainpur police station's officer-in-charge Shreeram Sharma.
A CCTV camera has caught Ali being forcibly taken away on a bike, he said, adding that police are trying to identify the men behind the incident.
Medininagar's SDPO Mani Bhushan Prasad said Ali had criminal antecedents.
''He was an accused in a murder case and had gone to jail in 2020. A bottle of a banned cough syrup was found in his pocket,'' Prasad said.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), he said.
