Police arrest six in connection with two murder cases in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:49 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have solved two murder cases here with the arrest of six people. The arrested individuals include five members of a family and a foreign national from Myanmar. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, said a man, identified as Narinder Singh, was assaulted during a scuffle over a trivial issue in the Miran Sahib area on October 9, leading to his death. Police arrested the prime accused in the case, identified as Tanveer Singh and his brother Bavneet Singh, within days of the crime, he said. Their father Ranjeet Singh, his wife Amrit Kour, and daughter Kanwal Preet have also been arrested following a subsequent investigation.

Police said another case of a minor's gruesome murder was also cracked. On October 10, Mohd Zubair's body was recovered in the Sunjwan-Gaziabad area of Bathindi.

The boy's father, Abdul Gafoor, suspected the involvement of Mansoor Alam, a Myanmar national, who had previously issued threats after a marriage proposal by the latter for Gafoor's daughter was rejected, the SSP said.

The accused was arrested and confessed to the crime during sustained questioning, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

