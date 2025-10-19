Hamas armed wing says located body of deceased hostage, to be delivered Sunday

Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday that it has located the body of a hostage, which it said will be delivered to Israel on Sunday if field conditions were appropriate.

The group said any Israeli "escalation" would hinder search operations, shortly after Israel said it launched airstrikes and artillery fire at targets in southern Gaza amid disputes over ceasefire violations.

