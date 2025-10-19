Left Menu

Hamas armed wing says located body of deceased hostage, to be delivered Sunday

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:42 IST
Hamas armed wing says located body of deceased hostage, to be delivered Sunday
Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday that it has located the body of a hostage, which it said will be delivered to Israel on Sunday if field conditions were appropriate.

The group said any Israeli "escalation" would hinder search operations, shortly after Israel said it launched airstrikes and artillery fire at targets in southern Gaza amid disputes over ceasefire violations.

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for more stimulus

UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-month high

