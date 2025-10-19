Hamas armed wing says located body of deceased hostage, to be delivered Sunday
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday that it has located the body of a hostage, which it said will be delivered to Israel on Sunday if field conditions were appropriate.
The group said any Israeli "escalation" would hinder search operations, shortly after Israel said it launched airstrikes and artillery fire at targets in southern Gaza amid disputes over ceasefire violations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
UPDATE 6-Israel strikes Gaza, accuses Hamas of attacks in gravest test of truce so far
Israel warns of further strikes against Hamas after ceasefire 'violations'
Tribute paid to Nepali student killed by Hamas at Tel Aviv airport before flying to Kathmandu
Israel to halt Gaza aid after accusing Hamas of ceasefire violations, Israeli media say