Hit-and-run driver crashes into birthday party, injuring 9 kids in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver slammed into an outdoor birthday party in suburban Washington, DC, injuring nine kids and two adults on Saturday evening, police said. The children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old, Bladensburg Police said in a statement.The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, authorities said, and has not been found.

PTI | Bladensburg | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:55 IST
A hit-and-run driver slammed into an outdoor birthday party in suburban Washington, DC, injuring nine kids and two adults on Saturday evening, police said. A girl and a toddler had critical injuries from the crash in Bladensburg, Maryland, according to statements from the city's police department and the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.

Video of the scene posted on social media showed a white tent with its front torn off on a lawn outside a home.

Seven other kids and two adults had serious but not life-threatening injuries, officials said. The children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old, Bladensburg Police said in a statement.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, authorities said, and has not been found. Investigators have not determined what caused the vehicle to run off Maryland Highway 450 at around around 10:15 pm Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

