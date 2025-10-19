Israel says transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza is halted 'until further notice'

An Israeli security official said Sunday the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza is halted "until further notice" after a Hamas ceasefire violation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

The halt in aid is occurring a little over a week since the start of the US-proposed ceasefire aimed at ending two years of war.

Israel's military also has begun striking parts of Gaza after saying its troops came under fire from Hamas militants, in the first major test of the truce on Sunday.

