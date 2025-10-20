Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Tragedy: Alleged Constable-Killer Shot Dead

On a tense Monday in Nizamabad, Telangana, a 24-year-old man named Shaik Riyaz was shot dead by police as he tried to escape custody. The incident unfolded when Riyaz reportedly snatched a pistol from officers and opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate.

Riyaz had been arrested in connection with the murder of constable Pramod, whom he reportedly stabbed while Pramod was transporting him to the police station on October 17. The attack took place on a two-wheeler and resulted in Pramod's death from his injuries. A sub-inspector also suffered injuries during Riyaz's escape.

The perpetrator was apprehended again after allegedly attempting another attack in Sarangapur. Both he and the law enforcement officers involved in the scuffle were taken to a local hospital, where Riyaz's final attempt to evade capture concluded tragically.

(With inputs from agencies.)