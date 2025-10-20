Left Menu

Control in Myrne: Strategic Victory in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that its forces have gained control of the village of Myrne in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. This development marks a significant point in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Reuters has yet to independently confirm this battlefield report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:13 IST
Control in Myrne: Strategic Victory in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Monday that its forces have seized control of Myrne, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk area. This captures a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region.

As yet, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this battlefield report, which highlights the challenges in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense, with various forces engaged in a protracted struggle for territorial control, evidenced by recent shifts such as the capture of Myrne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025