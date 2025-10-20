The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Monday that its forces have seized control of Myrne, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk area. This captures a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region.

As yet, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this battlefield report, which highlights the challenges in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense, with various forces engaged in a protracted struggle for territorial control, evidenced by recent shifts such as the capture of Myrne.

