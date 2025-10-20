Left Menu

Russia Engages with U.S. for Ukraine Peace Deal Amid Conflicting Signals

Russia announced ongoing serious talks with the United States to secure a peace agreement in Ukraine, while blaming Ukraine for sending mixed messages that complicate the process. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from divulging details of a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Russia declared it was involved in significant discussions with the United States aimed at brokering a peace deal for Ukraine. However, Russian officials criticized Ukraine for delivering conflicting signals that hinder negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when questioned about specific proposals made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to U.S. President Donald Trump concerning territorial issues, opted not to reveal details of their latest phone call. The discretion highlights the delicate nature of these high-level communications.

The ongoing discussions underscore both the complexity of the Ukraine situation and the importance of diplomatic engagement between major global powers. Russia's statement reflects its interest in achieving a resolution, despite the challenges posed by mixed messaging from Ukrainian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

